Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Short Interest Down 41.8% in January

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the December 31st total of 121,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Thermon Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,713. The stock has a market cap of $836.13 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.48. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

