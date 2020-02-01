TheStreet Lowers Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) to C+

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Wellesley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ WEBK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.90. 1,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,255. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Wellesley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $105.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wellesley Bancorp stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,644 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Wellesley Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Wellesley Bancorp

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?