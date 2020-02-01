THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.25 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “THL Credit Inc. is a newly-organized, externally-managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company that has filed an election to be treated as a business development company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of middle market companies. The Company invests primarily in private subordinated debt, or mezzanine debt, in middle market companies that require capital for growth and acquisitions. Such investments in many cases include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock or other similar securities. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, THL Credit Advisors LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of THL Credit in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of TCRD stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.49. 110,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $196.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.97. THL Credit has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 million. THL Credit had a negative net margin of 55.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that THL Credit will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of THL Credit by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of THL Credit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of THL Credit by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of THL Credit by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of THL Credit by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 28,990 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

