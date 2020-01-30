Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

THO stock opened at $82.08 on Monday. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $83.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.22.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,039,000 after buying an additional 209,739 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Thor Industries by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 861,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,784,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,934,000 after buying an additional 474,335 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,577,000 after buying an additional 83,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after buying an additional 32,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Read More: Correction