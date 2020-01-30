THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 1.13.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that THYSSENKRUPP AG/S will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About THYSSENKRUPP AG/S

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

