Shares of TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF (NASDAQ:TTTN) traded up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.35 and last traded at $30.25, 2,791 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 5,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89.

