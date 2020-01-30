Tigress Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tigress Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INTC. FIX increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut Intel to a hold rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.48.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $67.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Intel by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 521,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Resistance Level