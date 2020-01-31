Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $19.53

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.99, but opened at $19.53. Tilray shares last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 1,492,035 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TLRY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tilray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, December 12th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 3.87.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative net margin of 97.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The firm had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 411.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,666,740 shares in the company, valued at $76,534,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $607,218.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,875 shares of company stock worth $4,077,219. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tilray by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Tilray by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

