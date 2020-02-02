Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.54, 4,080,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 4,873,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tilray in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Tilray from $72.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price target on Tilray and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.57 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a negative net margin of 97.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 411.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,444.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $607,218.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at $607,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,219 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 100.8% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tilray by 1,535.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth $237,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

