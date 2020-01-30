Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $237.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.39. Timberland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 14.32%.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Yerrington sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $149,750.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,702.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon C. Parker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $285,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

