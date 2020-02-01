Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) CEO Sells $420,000.00 in Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) CEO Michael R. Sand sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 57.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

