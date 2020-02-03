Timken (TKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Timken (NYSE:TKR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Timken to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Timken stock opened at $52.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.57.

In related news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $346,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,337.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $277,559.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,564.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,318 shares of company stock worth $1,410,274. Insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

