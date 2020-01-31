Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Shares Down 4.1%

Titan Logix Corp (CVE:TLA) fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47, 9,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 14,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The firm has a market cap of $13.41 million and a P/E ratio of 55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 18.84 and a current ratio of 20.86.

Titan Logix Company Profile (CVE:TLA)

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include guided wave radar gauges for level measurement and overfill prevention; level gauges for storage tanks; and communication systems for remote alarming and control.

