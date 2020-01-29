Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Short Interest Up 27.0% in January

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,500 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 324,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 1,383.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 32.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

TITN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 2.31. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $21.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

