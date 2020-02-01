Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:TITN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 153,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,501. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $272.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at about $8,449,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 12.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 825,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after buying an additional 91,802 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 80.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 40,779 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 90,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?