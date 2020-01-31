Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) will report ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.71). Titan Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Titan Medical.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMDI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Maxim Group lowered shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

NASDAQ:TMDI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 120,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,305. Titan Medical has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 4.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Medical stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Titan Medical worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

