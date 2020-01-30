Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Update

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,500 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 792,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 587,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ TMDI opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 4.65. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Titan Medical will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Medical stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Titan Medical worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMDI. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

