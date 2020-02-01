TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TIVO. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TiVo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded TiVo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TiVo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded TiVo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of TIVO stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $7.28. 1,256,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $923.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.16. TiVo has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.68 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 71.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TiVo will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in TiVo by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TiVo by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TiVo by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of TiVo in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TiVo by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

