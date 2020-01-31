TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €30.14 ($35.04).

Several analysts have weighed in on TLG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.77 ($34.62) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.50 ($43.60) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

TLG Immobilien stock traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €30.20 ($35.12). 273,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.90. TLG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €22.60 ($26.28) and a 12 month high of €29.30 ($34.07). The business’s 50-day moving average is €28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.81.

TLG Immobilien Company Profile

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

