TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) PT Set at €32.00 by Berenberg Bank

TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.77 ($34.62) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €37.50 ($43.60) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €30.14 ($35.04).

TLG opened at €30.85 ($35.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. TLG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €22.60 ($26.28) and a fifty-two week high of €29.30 ($34.07). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €28.76 and its 200 day moving average is €26.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04.

TLG Immobilien Company Profile

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

