TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TMSR stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. TMSR has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $27.13 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.12.

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. TMSR had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Yimin Jin sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,267,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.66% of the company’s stock.

About TMSR

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.