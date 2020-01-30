TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT) were up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.18 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.14 ($0.05), approximately 1,019 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.07 ($0.05).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 263.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 219.18. The company has a market cap of $120.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.00.

About TMT Investments (LON:TMT)

TMT Investments plc is a venture capital company. The Company invests in the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) sector. The Company’s objective is to generate an attractive rate of return for shareholders, predominantly through capital appreciation, by taking advantage of opportunities to invest in the TMT sector.

