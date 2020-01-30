TMX Group Ltd to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.90 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:X)

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of TMX Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.03. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s FY2021 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on X. TD Securities cut shares of TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$121.00 price objective on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$115.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TMX Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$121.00.

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$121.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$113.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$111.38. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a one year low of C$78.05 and a one year high of C$122.27.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$196.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.50 million.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

