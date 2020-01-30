TMX Group (TSE:X) Sets New 12-Month High at $122.27

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$122.27 and last traded at C$122.19, with a volume of 41237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$119.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on X shares. TD Securities cut TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$115.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$121.00 price target on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$114.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$121.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$114.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$111.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$196.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.50 million. Analysts predict that TMX Group Ltd will post 5.9199999 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX Group Company Profile (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?