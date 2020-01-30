Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) Short Interest Down 14.4% in January

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOCA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tocagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Shares of TOCA stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tocagen has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Tocagen had a negative net margin of 201,488.91% and a negative return on equity of 182.15%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tocagen will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tocagen during the second quarter worth $75,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tocagen during the second quarter worth $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tocagen by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tocagen by 60.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tocagen by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tocagen Company Profile

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

