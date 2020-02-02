TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.89-9.89 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.212-10.212 billion.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 36,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,514. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46.

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

