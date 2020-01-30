TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (TOELY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $58.31.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

