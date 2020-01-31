Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Receives $39.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 541.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 139,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.16. 1,183,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 7.06. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks