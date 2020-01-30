Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Short Interest Down 12.7% in January

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,900 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 691,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $87.95 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial has a 1-year low of $71.54 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?