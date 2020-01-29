Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a decrease of 66.6% from the December 31st total of 309,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 85,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNXP stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $10.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.35) by ($1.34). On average, equities research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

