Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading Down 7.3%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s share price fell 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.52, 900,565 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,427,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.35) by ($1.34). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

