TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) Shares Up 4.5%

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.70, 575,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 485,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOPS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TOP SHIPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of TOP SHIPS in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOP SHIPS stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 204,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. TOP SHIPS comprises about 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 2.35% of TOP SHIPS at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

