January 30, 2020
TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TORM stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. TOR Minerals International has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $3.15.

TOR Minerals International Company Profile

TOR Minerals International, Inc is a manufacturer and seller of mineral products for use as pigments and extenders, primarily in the manufacture of paints, industrial coatings plastics, and solid surface applications. The Company’s specialty mineral products, which include flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers, engineered fillers, and titanium dioxide (TiO2)-color hybrid pigments, are designed for use in plastics, coatings, paints and catalysts applications, as well as a range of other industrial applications.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

