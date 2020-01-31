January 31, 2020
TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.74

Shares of TOR Minerals International Inc (OTCMKTS:TORM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $1.85. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TOR Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

About TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM)

TOR Minerals International, Inc is a manufacturer and seller of mineral products for use as pigments and extenders, primarily in the manufacture of paints, industrial coatings plastics, and solid surface applications. The Company’s specialty mineral products, which include flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers, engineered fillers, and titanium dioxide (TiO2)-color hybrid pigments, are designed for use in plastics, coatings, paints and catalysts applications, as well as a range of other industrial applications.

