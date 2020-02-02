TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toray Industries, Inc. specializes in manufacturing, processing and sales of the following products: The Fibers and Textiles segment manufactures, processes and sells textile; staple fibers, spun yarns, woven and knitted fabrics of nylon and apparel products. The Plastics and Chemical segment offers plastic, nylon, polyester, polypropylene and chemical products. IT-related products segment offers films; electronic circuit- and semiconductor-related materials; color filters for LCDs; and graphic materials. The Carbon Fiber Composite Material segment manufactures and sells carbon fibers and carbon fiber composite materials. The Environment and Engineering segment offers Comprehensive engineering; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; environment-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; materials for housing, building and civil engineering applications. The Life Science segment manufactures and sells medical, pharmaceutical and optical products. “

Shares of TRYIY stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 35,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,490. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.32. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

