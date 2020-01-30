Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Short Interest Update

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

TTC traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.73. 106,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.57. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toro will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

