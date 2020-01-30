Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Trading 8.7% Higher

Torrent Capital Ltd (CVE:TORR) traded up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, 137,333 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 333% from the average session volume of 31,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 million and a P/E ratio of 41.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37.

Torrent Capital Company Profile (CVE:TORR)

Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company, focuses on investments in private and public company securities. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd. in February 2017. Torrent Capital Ltd. is based in Halifax, Canada.

Read More: Correction