Tortoise Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHLL) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03, approximately 5,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 137,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Tortoise Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Tortoise Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHLL)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

