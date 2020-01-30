Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Insider Total Energy Services Inc Buys 68,700 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 68,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$426,152.97. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,700 shares in the company, valued at C$426,152.97.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 77,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$422,716.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 94,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.67 per share, with a total value of C$534,832.64.

TOT opened at C$5.39 on Wednesday. Total Energy Services Inc has a one year low of C$5.30 and a one year high of C$10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $247.63 million and a PE ratio of 23.33.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$171.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

