Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc (TSE:TXP) traded up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.50, 265,282 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 523,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a market cap of $77.13 million and a P/E ratio of -48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Touchstone Exploration Inc will post -0.0202198 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Touchstone Exploration news, insider North Energy ASA sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,848,750 shares in the company, valued at C$7,139,500.

About Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

