TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 556,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 6,393,516 shares.The stock last traded at $0.16 and had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) by 799.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.48% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest