Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) Short Interest Down 19.7% in January

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Town Sports International news, major shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management, Ll sold 2,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Walsh purchased 21,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $37,854.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,521,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,617.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,004,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,510,541. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Town Sports International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Town Sports International during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Town Sports International by 3,383.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Town Sports International during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Town Sports International during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLUB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. 55,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,568. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.27. Town Sports International has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $6.23.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Town Sports International will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

