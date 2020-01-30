TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.08.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

