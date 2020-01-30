TP Group (LON:TPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.32

TP Group PLC (LON:TPG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.32 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.95 ($0.10), with a volume of 2021876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.05 ($0.11).

The company has a market cap of $59.42 million and a PE ratio of -62.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33.

TP Group Company Profile (LON:TPG)

TP Group plc, a specialist services and engineering company, provides integrity solutions and through-life support for applications in aerospace, defense, industrial, and government sectors worldwide. It operates in two business units, Engineering and Technology (TPG Engineering) and Consulting and Programme Services (TPG Services).

