TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock.

NYSE:TRTX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. 1,162,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,691. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.34. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 41.26, a quick ratio of 41.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 44.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after acquiring an additional 61,882 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $304,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 561.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 87,236 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,791,000. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com