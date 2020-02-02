TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It is focused on providing fully-underwritten capital solutions to middle market companies. The Company specializes in standalone first-lien loans, standalone second-lien loans, mezzanine loans, unitranche loans. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TSLX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut TPG Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TPG Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.33.

TSLX stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,761. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. TPG Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.59.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 50.49%. The business had revenue of $70.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,772,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,929,000 after buying an additional 134,036 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,368,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 131,049 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 643,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 93,567 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 516,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27,313 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 54,060 shares during the period. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

