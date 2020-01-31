TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Short Interest Update

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 507,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 61.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,826,000 after purchasing an additional 748,204 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 1,551.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 563,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 529,050 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 117.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 657,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 355,033 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 18.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,253,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 33.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 865,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 218,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

TPIC opened at $20.46 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. The firm has a market cap of $722.96 million, a P/E ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $383.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

