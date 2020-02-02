Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Lowered to $96.00 at Nomura

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Nomura from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Nomura’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $92.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $82.62 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. SPF Beheer BV bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $69,945,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 7,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 294,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,564,000 after purchasing an additional 291,192 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,426,000 after purchasing an additional 226,050 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Tractor Supply by 21.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,092,000 after purchasing an additional 206,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,779,000 after purchasing an additional 182,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

