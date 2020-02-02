Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.90-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.75-8.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.96 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.90-5.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. ValuEngine upgraded Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tractor Supply from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.05.

Shares of TSCO traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $92.95. 2,797,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.43. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $82.62 and a 52-week high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies