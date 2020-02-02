Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.75-8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.97 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.90-5.10 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.05.

TSCO traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.95. 2,797,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,865. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.43. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $82.62 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

